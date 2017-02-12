2 killed in Quincy house fire

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people were killed after a house went up in flames in Quincy early Sunday morning.

The fire started at a house on Bell Street in Quincy’s Hough’s Neck neighborhood at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters said one person managed to escape by the time crews arrived. It is believed the person escaped by jumping out a window. That person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said they tried to go inside the house to fight the fire but were unable to because the flames were too intense. After the flames were extinguished, two bodies were found inside. Firefighters said one victim was found near the kitchen on the first floor, while the other was in a hallway on the second floor.

The identities of the victim have not yet been released as next of kin needs to be notified.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)