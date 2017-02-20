2 killed in snowmobile crash in New York

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WHDH) — Two people were killed when their snowmobiles slammed into each other on a snowy trail in upstate New York on Sunday.

Police said they got a call about a head-on collision between the two snowmobiles at around 10:25 a.m. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Jesse Rosebush hit 48-year-old Jay Isabelle. Both men were ejected from the snowmobiles and pronounced dead at the scene.

At least six other people have died this month from driving snowmobiles on thin ice. Officials are urging riders to stay on their side of the trail and not speed when riding snowmobiles.

