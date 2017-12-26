HARRIS COUNTY, Texas. (WHDH) – A Christmas Day crash in Texas ended in tragedy. Officials say two drivers were killed when one of the drivers was street racing another car.

Debris was seemingly everywhere, scattered across all six lanes of traffic on Texas State Highway 249. The scene was nothing compared to the crushed cars and SUV involved in a midday wreck, which investigators say started with the drivers of the two Mustangs racing each other.

“We believe they were traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

One of the Mustangs t-boned the SUV as its driver pulled out onto the roadway. Both of the drivers were killed in the crash.

“It’s Christmas Day. It’s sad, terrible, terrible, terrible,” witness Lili Rosenlund said.

Two people in an Acura were also injured. They are expected to survive.

The driver of the other Mustang was not injured. Deputies detained him for questioning. He faces the possibility of several charges.

