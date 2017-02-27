2 Lowell men arrested, charged in connection with ‘large scale’ drug operation

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Two Lowell men are facing charges after authorities said they uncovered a “large scale” drug operation during a search of an apartment in the city on Saturday night.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment on First St. Blvd. and found a slew of drugs.

Detectives uncovered 58 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, five pounds of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills, 31 Oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, cash, computers, according to police.

Devin Bun and Yohann Manzueta, both 21, face charges of drug trafficking and possession with the intent to distribute, among others.

Police said other evidence linking the men to a “large scale operation in the distribution of illegal drugs,” was also found.

Both men were slated to appear in court on Monday.

