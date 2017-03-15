2 manhole covers explode in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Crews are still on the scene after two manhole covers exploded in Brockton.

It happened at the intersection of Court Street and Montello Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Brockton Fire Department said the covers blew off the manholes and there was fire and heavy black smoke coming up from underground.

They were able to put out the fire after National Grid shut the power off.

There have been a series of similar explosions in the area in the past few months.

National Grid is working to make repairs.

No one was hurt.

