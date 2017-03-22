2 men accused of stealing nearly 10,000 pounds of scallops

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly 10,000 pounds of scallops in New Bedford.

Police say the men, former employees of Continental Cold Storage, stole more than 8,300 pounds of frozen scallops and sold them to other seafood companies in the area.

Michael Caton, 30, of California, and Antonio E. Vieira, 44, of Rhode Island, are charged with larceny, among other violations.

Vieira was arraigned in New Bedford District Court. A warrant has been issued for Caton’s arrest.

Continental Cold Storage reported on Feb. 6 that four pallets worth of scallops were missing, according to police.

The value of the stolen scallops is estimated at $150,000. The scallops were sold for $83,500, police said.

Both men have since been fired from the company.

