2 men arraigned on murder charges in quadruple homicide

ROY, N.Y. (AP) — Two men have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in their upstate New York apartment.

Justin Mann and James White pleaded not guilty on Saturday in Troy. Both are from Schenectady (skeh-NEHK’-tuh-dee). Both men are being held in county jail.

According to the Times Union , Troy Police Chief John Tedesco says one of the defendants knew one of the victims. He declined to elaborate.

A property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany on Tuesday. Police say the two women were in a relationship.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)