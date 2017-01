DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police captured two men accused of forcing a woman out of her car and driving off with it.

The two men allegedly led police on a car chase to Milton after stealing a woman’s SUV in Dorchester.

The men allegedly left the car in East Milton and tried to run off before they were caught by police.

