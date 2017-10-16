EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after a standoff involving several people at a home in Easton prompted a massive police response.

Police were called around midnight to the home on Old Foundry Street for a report of possibly armed subjects who were barricaded inside, according to officials.

“They were smashing windows, blow horns, flash bangs,” one man who was inside the home said after surrendering. “I didn’t want to die.”

The Easton Police Department and SWAT teams were at the scene for nearly eight hours. Residents were asked to stay away from the area, but neighbors say they heard several blasts during the standoff.

“I heard a big blast. It sounded like a bomb went off,” a neighbor told 7News.

Anthony Tatarouns, 25, was taken into the custody shortly before 12 p.m. Police say Tatarouns was wanted on a warrant out of North Attleboro, where he allegedly assaulted a person Sunday night in a domestic dispute. Jordan Creech, 22, of Boston was also arrested on a warrant out of Stoughton District Court for an unrelated charge.

Officials say officers in Easton spotted a vehicle matching the description of Tatarouns’ car. A standoff then ensued when officers tried to make an arrest at what sources described as a “flop house” for local kids.

Police dogs searched the home and yard. No weapons were found. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Police source describes home as a "flop house" for local kids. Tatarouns gives this address as his. Police say he has no relatives here. pic.twitter.com/dz4lG3iBPB — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

Police Dog trained to sniff out guns searching Easton home and front yard where police stand off happened. pic.twitter.com/b3B8B3aTHr — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

Easton Police: 25 year old Anthony Tatarouns under arrest – allegedly assaulted a person in a domestic dispute last night in North Attleboro — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)