NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have charged two men with operating under the influence after back-to-back crashes of all-terrain vehicles in Newport, New Hampshire.

Officials say 47-year-old George Mooshian crashed into a tree Friday night and then 55-year-old Randy Hoisington crashed while trying to avoid his friend. Both of the Newport residents were flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated.

Fish and Game officials say both were charged after law officers determined speed and alcohol were factors in the crashes. Neither operator was wearing a helmet.

It was unclear when the men would be in court, or if they had attorneys. Mooshian’s phone rang unanswered, and Hoisington didn’t immediately return a message left at his home.

