2 men convicted, 1 on the run after Leicester home invasion

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Two men are headed to state prison, convicted of robbing a home in Leicester.

During the 2014 home invasion, the two men tied up three people and stole a marine’s Purple Heart, cash and jewelry.

A judge sentences Timothy Lavin to 20 years in prison to be served after his current sentence for a separate home invasion.

The Purple Heart was never found and a third suspect is still on the run.

