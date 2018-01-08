2 men get life for shooting death of innocent bystander at Boston festival

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – Two men convicted in the shooting death of an innocent bystander at a Boston street festival in 2014 have been sentenced to life in prison.

Keith Williams and Wesson Colas were sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday after being convicted of first-degree murder last month in the death of 26-year-old Dawnn Jaffier.

Prosecutors say the men were rivals who confronted each other with guns near a Caribbean festival in Dorchester. Prosecutors say Williams fired the shot that killed the city youth worker.

Prosecutors said Colas was responsible because he participated in the gun battle even though he didn’t fire the fatal shot.

Jaffier’s brother said during Monday’s sentencing hearing that his sister’s death has changed his life forever. Her father lamented that he will never see his “superstar” again.

“I would like to let the defendants know that they have changed my life forever,” Ian Jaffier told the court.

“Her life was senselessly lost through gun violence,” Jaffier’s father said.

Williams and Colas will not have the opportunity for parole.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)