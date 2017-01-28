2 men injured in Nashua from accidental gun firing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - 2 men were injured after a gun was accidentally fired in Nashua on Saturday.

On Saturday morning Nashua Police responded to a local hospital reporting two patients who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers learned the two adult men had gotten injuries to their lower bodies after accidentally firing a gun at a home in Nashua.

One of the men said he was cleaning the gun and it fired, hitting him and the man next to him.

Both men are in stable condition.

Nashua Police are still investigating the incident.

