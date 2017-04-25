SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) – The owners of a bike store in Sunrise are reeling, one day after, they said, two men posing as customers stole a bicycle worth $5,000.

Daniel Londono and Cy Maddox, the owners of Mega Cycle, hope surveillance footage will lead to the the arrest of the subjects, who walked in on Sunday clad all in black but with their faces exposed.

The bicycle they stole is a pricey one, equipped with a carbon fiber frame, front and rear shock absorbers and hydraulic disc brakes.

“When you’re riding this bike, you feel like you’re one with the trail,” said Maddox.

The men walked in posing as customers and asked to see helmets.

“They said they were OK, needed no help, and they came to the other side of the store, started looking at bikes,” said Londono.

They tried several and finally asked to take one out behind the store to test ride.

“Which we always do,” Londono said. “He goes out the back and then, we did notice that the other fella ran out the front door, so we kinda noticed that, a little iffy.”

By then, the man who took the bicycle out back had thrown it into a pickup truck.

A store employee followed in his car, and even took a picture of their truck with the bike in the back. He said he lost them when they began driving too fast.

After being hit three times by burglars in the last year, the employees at Mega Cycle are fed up.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these guys aren’t even cyclists,” Maddox said. “Maybe just thieves.”

“And just doing it so calmly, you know, just like nothing — just walk in, take out a bike in the back and just, it’s normal to them,” Londono said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

