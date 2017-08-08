2 men wanted in attempted armed carjacking in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Salisbury say they are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking.

The attempted carjacking was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Blue Ocean Music Hall parking lot at 4 Oceanfront North. Police said a black gun was shown during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Salisbury Police Chief Tom Fowler says the suspects targeted a family, possibly because they were in an expensive sports car.

“They demanded the keys for the cars. The victims refused and walked back towards the restaurant. There were little kids. They screamed and spooked the suspects, so they ran off,” said Fowler.

Police are asking residents in the area to be on alert as they work to track down the men. They are also seeking a woman, who was seen with the suspects earlier in the day.

No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)