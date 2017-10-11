2 moms arrested after police said they overdosed with babies in car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Two mothers in Florida were arrested after police said they overdosed in an SUV with their two babies in the backseat.

Police said when they arrived, paramedics were treating the two women for an overdose on heroin.

Police said the two women met in drug rehab and bonded because they were both pregnant and had the same due date. Their babies were born four days apart.

The two women allegedly relapsed together on Thursday, snorting heroin in their SUV while their babies were in the back. One woman passed out and the other was able to call 911. A good Samaritan called police when the second woman passed out.

Police said the women were given Narcan to revive them. They were both arrested and charged with child neglect. The two babies were placed in the care of family members.

