2 more tropical storms form in Atlantic Ocean

(WHDH) — As Hurricane Jose spins off the east coast and tracks toward New England, forecasters are now keeping a close eye on tropical storms Maria and Lee.

Lee formed from a depression and was located Saturday off the coast of Africa. Lee has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says Maria is expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands early next week. Maria, like Lee, formed from a depression. Maria has the potential to turn into a major hurricane, with heavy winds, strong storm surge and torrential rainfall.

Maria could hit Puerto Rico as a Category 3 hurricane, according to the Hurricane Tracker App. It could very well surpass that in strength, with winds reaching 130 mph.

At this time, it’s too early to determine the exact track of the storms.

