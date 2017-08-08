2 mosquito batches in Manchester test positive for West Nile

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services says two batches of mosquitoes from Manchester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the first of the 2017 season.

State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan says no humans or animals have tested positive for the West Nile or for Eastern Equine Encephalitis this year.

The viruses are transmitted from the bite of an infected mosquito. West Nile was first identified in New Hampshire in 2000. Last year, one mosquito batch tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire and there were no positive batches for EEE. No humans or animals tested positive for either disease last year.

West Nile Virus symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

