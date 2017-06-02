2 motorcycles involved in accident with police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two motorcycles were involved in an accident with a police cruiser.

Investigators say one of the motorcycles side-swiped the cruiser early Friday morning.

Police say the officer was outside of the vehicle and was pushed back into the driver’s seat.

Officers originally put one motorist in handcuffs but later released her.

They are still looking for the other rider.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)