2 motorcycles killed in Maine crash during charitable ride

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say two motorcyclists have died in a crash with a pickup truck as they were participating in a charitable ride.

Police say the two occupants of the truck and two other motorcyclists were also injured in the collision on Interstate 95 in Augusta early Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclists were participating in the annual United Bikers Toy Run. Police say one motorcyclist died at the scene and the other one died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Police say four other people were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The interstate’s northbound lanes were shut down for more than two hours. Police say 3,000 motorcycles participated in the toy run. The motorcycles that came after the crash were detoured to another route.

