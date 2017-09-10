2 motorcyclists seriously injured after getting shot on I-93

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police responded to a shooting on the southbound side of I-93.

State Police said two people on motorcycles were shot near exit 12 at around 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center and the other to Boston Medical Center. Both have serious injuries. Parts of the road have been shut down for investigation.

State Police said they are looking for a red Jeep Renegade occupied by two men. It may have an “X” on the taillight. They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call 911.

