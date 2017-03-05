2 New Orleans officers by day, teach high school band at night

NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) - Two New Orleans Police officers who happen to be brothers, are using their love of music to help young people in their community.

Officer James Caire and Detective Sergeant Gregory Johnson are going beyond the call of duty by enforcing the law by day and volunteering by night as high school marching band instructors.

Both brothers say being police officers in New Orleans has been a live long passion.

But over the last few years, it it something else that’s really brought them closer together.

When they are not on the job they both volunteer teaching band students at McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans.

Officer Caire leads the percussionists and Detective Johnson over sees the color guard.

Officer Caire said his life has become intertwined with the lives of the students he mentors.

Two years ago he recruited his brother to come along for the ride and everyone seems to have benefited.

“It’s just like meaningful,” said Cydney Neal a percussion student at McDonogh High School, “because he’s just nice and he treats you with so much respect. And the fact that people are saying these things about police…it’s not true.”

