Two NFL players have been arrested after they were caught on camera having a bar brawl in Iowa.

Chicago Bears cornerback, Deiondre Hall, was tased by police after they said he resisted arrest and reportedly spit at officers.

Green Bay Packers cornerback, Makinton Dorleant has been charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

