2 ninth graders credited with saving life of abandoned puppy

LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts are working to identify the owner of a pit bull puppy that was left in a cage and found abandoned in the woods in Leicester on Monday. On Wednesday, two ninth graders who stepped up to help the dog were recognized by officers.

“It was found a cage with dog food on top of it,” Chief James Hurley said.

Authorities say a logger found the dog off Moosehill Road, brought him into the shade to have a drink of water and then handed him over to Sam Rice and Brady Thebeau.

“They washed the dog and the cage, which both had feces on it,” Hurley said of the boys. “They took care of the dog and then subsequently called the animal control officer.”

The puppy, which is estimated to be about 4-5 months old, was covered in what appeared to be numerous insect bites, according to police.

Police are investigating the case as animal cruelty. They say Rice and Tebow helped save the dog’s life.

“He seemed like he had not had attention in a long time,” Thebeau said of the dog. “As soon as we started petting him, he was wagging his tail and having a real good time,” Rice added.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to whoever left the dog out in the summer heat without water.

“From describing what was in the crate, and the feces and how he was covered, it probably had to be close to two days,” animal control officer Patricia Danks said when asked how long she thought the dog had been left alone for.

Thanks to Rice and Thebeau, the dog has a chance for a new life in a new home.

“We hope this dog finds a great home,” the boys said.

The dog was named “Brad” after actor Brad Pitt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)