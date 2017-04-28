NORFOLK, MA (WHDH) - Two Wrentham firefighters raced to rescue a man falling from the roof of a building.

The pair had nothing to help catch the man, so they put themselves in danger.

Two off-duty Wrentham firefighters, Norm Gray and Joe Cuddihy, heard screaming from inside an old airplane hangar. The hangar was being torn down.

When the firefighters ran over, they saw that a demolition worker had fallen through the roof. The man was hanging upside down; a co-worker was holding onto his leg. This all happened about 25 feet above a hard, concreate floor.

Gray and Cuddihy stood underneath and broke the man’s fall when his co-worker could not hold on any longer.

The demolition worker was not hurt in the incident.

