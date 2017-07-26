2 pedestrians crossing road hit and killed by pickup truck

OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a pickup truck hit and killed two pedestrians crossing the road in Oxford.

Oxford Police Chief Jon Tibbets says the Tuesday night collision was a confirmed double fatality, and both men, who were from Rhode Island, were killed.

The Lewiston Sun-Journal reports that the men were crossing the road, heading from the Oxford Casino to a hotel across the road.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities say the two men, 31-year-old Daniel Mercado, of Providence, and 55-year-old Ronald Nobrega, of Smithfield, were in town on business and were walking to their hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)