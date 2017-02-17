2 pedestrians hit by car in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Two women were injured Friday night after police said they were hit by a car in Franklin.

Police said the women were struck on Route 140. Witnesses said they were trying to cross the street at around 5:45 p.m. when they were hit. A witness told 7News one woman was hit and went over the car, while the other was run over and pinned underneath.

One woman was taken to a hospital in Milford. The other was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island due the severity of her injuries.

The car stopped at the scene and a witness said the driver did not realize one of the women was trapped underneath. It is not known at this point if the driver will face any citations or charges.

