2 people dead, 3 hospitalized following fire in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are dead following a fire that broke out in a North End apartment building.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they noticed the fire was mostly on the third floor of the Hanover Street building but it had spread from end to end.

Officials said the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials on the second floor.

“There was a lot going on all around the building. The problem down in this neighborhood is the inaccessibility. You really can’t get at a lot of the courtyards and the rear of the building, so it makes it very difficult,” said Deputy Chief Michael Ruggieri.

A man in his 50’s died in the Hanover Street building where the 3-alarm fire occurred, fire officials said.

Officials transported another man in his 30’s, who reportedly jumped out of a window, to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said these are the first fire-related deaths in Boston this year.

Medical examiner arriving on scene of deadly North End fire. 2 deaths, including a man who jumped from the building. #BREAKING #7News pic.twitter.com/zNqj1yxjze — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) November 22, 2017

Crews rescued a mother, father and their 3-year-old toddler from one of the apartments. They transported them to the hospital where they are expected to be okay, officials said.

“They got a lot of people out of there safely. It’s a tragedy; it’s Thanksgiving. To think that we have two people dead, it just breaks your heart,” said Police Commissioner William Evans.

Officials estimate $1.5 million worth of damages following the fire.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)