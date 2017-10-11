2 people from N.H. fined for skinny-dipping at Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people from New Hampshire faced a judge Wednesday after they were charged with disorderly conduct for skinny-dipping at Salisbury Beach.

Police said Zachary Tomko and Holly O’Neil were found naked at the beach on Saturday afternoon. Police said Tomko and O’Neil were in full view of both people walking on the beach and a wedding reception at a nearby restaurant.

Tomko and O’Neil were each fined $150.

