2 people killed in crash involving city-owned trash truck in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a serious crash involving a pickup truck and a city-owned trash truck on Broadway in Everett.

Police say the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Broadway near Dunster Road.

Responding crews found two individuals with critical injuries, a man and and a woman, who were both passengers in the pickup truck. They were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to officials.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the trash truck was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

7’s Jennifer Eagan reports that crash split the pickup truck into two pieces.

Everett Police confirm two people died in a crash on Broadway. Crash split pick up in two. 800 block of Broadway is still shut down. pic.twitter.com/gLLMwmIVbq — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) January 3, 2018

“To rip the rear end off a truck like that, it had to be flying,” local resident Kevin Strahan said. “All the firemen were on top of the white truck trying to get them out quick.”

Broadway between Cameron and Kenwood streets will be closed for an extended period, according to police. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The identities of the deceased individuals are being withheld at this time

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Everett police and state police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)