2 people OK after single-engine plane crashes onto car in Utah

ROY, Utah. (WHDH) – Cameras captured the moment a small plane came crashed into a car. The crash happened in Roy, Utah Tuesday after police say the 63-year-old pilot had to make an emergency landing.

The single-engine plane came barreling down from the sky. The plane was completely engulfed in bright orange flames and thick, black smoke after it hit the ground.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help the pilot escape the burning plane, and to help a woman who was inside the car.

The plane was totally destroyed, and the front end of the car it hit was smashed.

Police say the pilot and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital. They are both OK.

The crash is under investigation.

