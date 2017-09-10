2 people on motorcycle shot on I-93 near exit 12

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police responded to a shooting on the southbound side of I-93.

State Police said two people on a motorcycle were shot near exit 12 and a suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. Parts of the road have been shut down for investigation.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

