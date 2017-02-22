2 people shot near Dudley Square in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Boston Police confirm two people were shot near Dudley Square in Roxbury Wednesday night.

Police said the shootings happened just before 9 p.m. near Shawmut Avenue and Marvin Street. The two victims allegedly ran to the Dudley Square T Station, where people found them.

One victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was shot twice and may possibly have life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Boston Police said no arrests have been made.

