DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police said two people were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester Friday evening..

Police said the shooting happened in Dorchester before one vehicle involved, a Nissan Altima, was driven to 15 Washington St.

There is no information on the cause of the shooting at this time.

Police said the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

