BOSTON (WHDH) – Two people were injured after being struck by a van in Brighton. The incident, according to authorities, is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

According to multiple witnesses, three young women were crossing Washington Street at a crosswalk with an active walk signal.

The van came as they crossed and hit two at a high rate of speed, dragging them several hundred feet.

One of the victims was reportedly unconscious, both in bad shape.

While first responders helped the victims, another crime was set up a few blocks down the road. Police will not confirm if they have a suspect, but they say they have a person of interest being questioned.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)