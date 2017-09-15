BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed near Downtown Crossing Friday morning.

Officers found two women suffering from stab wounds by 24 School St. and two others also suffering from stab wounds by 39 Kingston St., according to police.

Officials transported both woman to area hospitals. One is suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the other faces non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims by Kingston Street were also taken to local hospitals.

Officers have taken a man and a woman into custody.

The stabbings do not appear random at this time, police said.

Stay with 7 News for updates to these stabbings.

