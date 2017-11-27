2 plead not guilty to attacking 92-year-old Quincy woman for drug money

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Two people pleaded not guilty to accusations they assaulted and robbed a 92-year-old Quincy woman for drug money last week.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, and 27-year-old Markell Cruz, of Somerville, Saturday in connection with the Nov. 19 robbery. Police said a state trooper spotted the pair walking on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston around noon Saturday.

Prosecutors said several people came forward to turn the duo in, including their parents. Noel-Brown’s father, Bill Brown, said he recognized his daughter in surveillance video of the incident and called police.

Police said Noel-Brown and Cruz robbed Doris Prendiville and threw her to the ground as she walked back from picking up the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe at her local CVS.

In Quincy District Court Monday, prosecutors said the two suspects traveled to the area to buy heroin but realized they had no money. They allegedly stole Prendiville’s purse after attacking her and then fled the scene.

Police believe Cruz is the one who attacked Prendiville. Noel-Brown told police she screamed at her boyfriend and tried to help Prendiville. According to court documents, Noel-Brown told police Cruz wanted her to “make up a story” that she was with someone else at the time.

Prendiville suffered a fractured sternum but her daughter Chris said she is in rehab and “doing pretty well.” She hopes to go home later this week. Chris Prendiville said her mother is relieved that the suspects were arrested.

Noel-Brown’s grandfather told 7News as he left court that Cruz was “controlling her” with heroin and that he hopes she gets treatment. Her family asked the judge to order Noel-Brown into treatment but he refused.

Noel-Brown and Cruz both face charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person. Noel-Brown was ordered held on $2,500 bail. Cruz was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

