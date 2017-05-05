2 police officers, 3 others taken to hospital after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say no one was seriously hurt when a police vehicle crashed into another car, flipping it onto a sidewalk.

Two Springfield police officers and three people from the other car were taken to a hospital Thursday to be checked out.

Springfield police Sgt. John Delaney says the officers were responding to an unrelated call at the time of the crash. He says they were driving through an intersection with their lights on.

No one has been charged or cited for the crash.

The department’s traffic unit is investigating.

