2 police officers help deliver baby in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A special delivery was made by two Boston Police officers.

They saw a couple in need, just seconds from the hospital, and stepped up to help deliver a healthy baby girl.

Haoyan Sun gave the peace sign as she held her Mother’s Day miracle baby in her arms. She says she is very thankful to the Boston Police Department.

The two men pictured beside her, Officer Kevin Rowley and Officer Sean O’Connor, helped deliver her baby. The officers went to grab a sandwich near Brigham and Women’s Hospital. While they were on their way, they realized Sun and her family need help in their car.

“The baby was literally in the middle of being delivered,” said

Sun said in a letter that reads in part,

“I can’t imagine what will happen to me and our baby if Police Officer Kevin Rowley and Sean O’Connor were not with us at that moment.”

The officers extended a little brotherly love to the newborn baby and gave the newborn a gift basket.

For the record, the officers still got their sandwich.

