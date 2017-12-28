MILWAUKEE, WI (WHDH) — Milwaukee police officers rescued two teens from a burning car after an accident Tuesday. The dramatic scene was all caught on camera.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol on the city’s northwest side when they witnessed a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am lose control, strike a utility pole, flip and catch fire.

The officers pulled the 16-year-old driver and another teenage boy from the car.

A third teenage boy was found nearby.

All three teens were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said the driver will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, the two officers will be nominated for a merit award.

