WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Two people plunged through the ice into frigid waters in Worcester on Saturday.

The incident happened on Lake Quinsigamond.

Officials believe that the men were ice skating at the time.

A scuba team was called in to pull the men from the water.

Some Good Samaritans paddled out in kayaks to help before crews arrived.

The two men are expected to be OK.

