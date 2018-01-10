2 rescued from rising floodwaters in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WHDH) — Crews rescued two people Tuesday as floodwaters started to rise under a bridge in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cedric Williams, of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, said police officers spotted the man and woman as it started raining. The rain then picked up, quickly filling a wash.

“They are very, very fortunate. Obviously, the water, it’s cold out here. Everything from hypothermia to potential drowning,” said Williams.

Firefighters worked with the swift water rescue team to get the two people out of the water. They were not injured.

