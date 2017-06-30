2 rescued in Mattapoisett after boat tips over

Mattapoisett, MA (WHDH) — Good Samaritans in Mattapoisett raced to the rescued when two boaters were in trouble.

Officials say the hull of a boat got attached to chains on a shellfish farm and tipped over.

A passerby brought the woman to safety while the man waited for rescue crews.

Officials say the water temperature could have made things much worse.

“The water temperatures right now are still really low and your core temperature starts dropping and hypothermia starts setting in.” said Chief Andrew Murray. “If he was in there any longer he probably would’ve then started to feel the effects of it.”

The boaters managed to help themselves, wearing life vests and vibrant colors so that they could be easily spotted.

