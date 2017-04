WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Secret Service is scaling back their staff after a man made his way onto the White House grounds.

Two agents were fired after the March incident.

The man jumped a fence and made it just steps away from a main door to the executive mansion.

It took officers 15 minutes to catch him.

The President was home at the time.

