2 sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of snow shoveler

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two men were sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of a snow shoveler in Jamaica Plain.

Donte Henley and Josiah Zachery were convicted of murdering 21-year-old Kenny Lamour back in February 20215. Officials said Henley and Zachery shot Lamour several times while he was working with a snow shoveling crew because he was affiliated with a rival gang.

Both prosectuors and defense attorneys said they thought the judge’s ruling was fair. Henley and Zachery will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

