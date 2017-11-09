2 seriously hurt when tanker truck and pickup truck collide in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Police say two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 195 in Fairhaven, spilling oil all over the highway.

State Police said the pickup truck crossed over the median near exit 19, where it slammed into the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was carrying a septic tank and spilled all its contents all over the highway.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island and the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken by ambulance. Officials say both victims suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK.

Foam is being sprayed on the highway as part of the cleanup effort. Traffic is being diverted to Route 240.

I-195 is expected to remain closed through rush hour.

