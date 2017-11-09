2 seriously hurt when tanker truck overturns; I-195 closed in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police say two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 195 in Fairhaven, spilling oil all over the highway.

State police say all westbound lanes on the highway are closed as crews work to clean the spill.

One person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. Another was taken by ambulance. Officials say both victims suffered serious injuries.

Video from Sky7 showed an active scene. It appears as if the tanker’s wheels became detached.

Foam is being sprayed on the highway as part of the cleanup effort. Traffic is being diverted to Route 240.

I-195 is expected to remain closed through rush hour.

