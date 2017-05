MIDDLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Middleton on Thursday.

A truck hit a tractor-trailer near North Main Street.

Both drivers were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

