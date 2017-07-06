2 shot in broad daylight in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two people were shot Thursday morning in broad daylight in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities say.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to Bird Street and Columbia Road for a report of shooting. Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the victims is not known. They have not been identified.

It’s not clear if police have made an arrest.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)