2 sought after man sitting in car is robbed and shot in Lynn

Police in Lynn are looking for two men who were seen on surveillance video robbing and then opening fire on a man sitting in a car.

In the video, two men in hoodies approach a man in a red Ford Mustang who was parked in the lot of an apartment complex on Green Street. It shows them carry out what appears to be a robbery before firing multiple shots into the car.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 2 a.m. Police said the men told the victim to empty his pockets. They said the suspects started shooting at him after taking his wallet and cellphone.

The victim, 39, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was wounded by one shot and grazed by two other bullets. He is expected to be OK.

One nearby resident looking out her window as she waited for an Uber witnessed the ruthless act.

“It’s more than scary,” said the woman. “I feel petrified. I feel so afraid.”

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects. They said the men are likely still armed and are dangerous.

“We believe that somebody out there know who these suspects are,” said Lynn Lt. Michael Kmiec.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)